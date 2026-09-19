Jason Sanjay’s Sigma trailer promises a thrilling heist adventure

At the centre of the story is a Rs 500-crore racket involving drugs and gambling, which draws him into a world of crime and deception. The protagonist is also in love with an RJ, Sam, played by Faria Abdullah. The trailer shows him planning a major heist with the help of his friends. However, their plans are disrupted by Reddy, played by Sampath Raj, forcing him to rethink his approach and take on the challenge.

The trailer suggests that Sigma will combine action, adventure, humour and emotion. The story also explores the bond between a mother and her son, adding an emotional layer to the heist narrative.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, the film features Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee in prominent roles. Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer, while S Thaman has composed the music. National Award-winning editor KL Praveen is handling the editing.