Jason Sanjay’s directorial ‘Sigma’ to release on July 31

The action-adventure film starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead is produced by Lyca Productions.

The first look of the film was released in November, Sundeep was seen sitting on bundles of cash and gold biscuits.

The film also features Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Rockstar Kamalesh. The music is composed by Thaman S.