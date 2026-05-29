Jason Sanjay’s directorial ‘Sigma’ to release on July 31

CHENNAI: ‘Sigma’, directed by Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Friday (May 29) will release worldwide on July 31.
The release date was announced by Lyca Productions with a new poster featuring actor Sundeep Kishan. Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote, “A high-stakes heist begins. Sigma storms into theatres on July 31. Gear up for the ultimate quest.”
The action-adventure film starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead is produced by Lyca Productions.
The first look of the film was released in November, Sundeep was seen sitting on bundles of cash and gold biscuits.
The film also features Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Rockstar Kamalesh. The music is composed by Thaman S.