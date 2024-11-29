Jason Sanjay, the new director on the block

CHENNAI: Over the last few months, there have been a lot of chat going around in Tinseltown about Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial. On Friday, the production house, Lyca Productions, made it official and revealed that actor Sundeep Kishan will be playing the lead role in the film.

While 2024 has been a year where Tamil cinema has given a warm welcome to debut directors like Tamizharasan Pachamuthu of Lubber Pandhu fame, the talks in Kodambakkam is that Jason Sanjay will be a name to reckon for in 2025. Talking about collaborating with Jason Sanjay, Sundeep Kishan told DT Next, “Firstly, I liked his script. It is intriguing as well as has some unique moments. The cherry on the cake was Sanjay’s effervescent energy and storytelling skills that immediately hooked me on to signing the film.” Thaman S will score music for the project.

We hear that the film will go on floors in January and Jason Sanjay along with his team have gone on a recce. The USP of the story has pan-Indian attention by default and requires locations like Nainital, Siliguri, Hyderabad and Chennai. More official information on the cast and crew of the film will follow in the coming days.