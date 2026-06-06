Jason Sanjay launches first single from debut film Sigma

The makers of Sigma, the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, have released the film’s first single, titled Sigma Style.
The energetic rap features lead actors Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, along with Jason Sanjay. Composed by S Thaman, the song has been sung by the composer along with Smile Tupakeys and MC Rude.
Produced by Lyca Productions, Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead and marks Jason Sanjay’s first outing as a filmmaker.
The film has generated considerable buzz ever since its teaser and firstlook material were released. The makers have described it as a high-stakes heist entertainer.