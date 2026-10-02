Jason Sanjay: I am another debutant director stepping into this vast ocean of talent called cinema!

"For any director, especially a debutant, having a DOP with a clear visual vision and a strong support system is a blessing. I consider myself fortunate to have worked with Krishnan Vasanth, whose visual understanding has been instrumental in shaping the film. I am equally blessed to have Praveen KL as our editor. His experience and creative understanding have been a tremendous strength to the project. Thaman needs no introduction. His music and beats are among the chief weapons in our arsenal, adding tremendous energy to the film," he said even as he thanked other members of the unit.

Sanjay Jason went on to point out that cinema was ultimately a medium of entertainment.

"As a team, we have left no stone unturned to make Sigma an entertaining and engaging cinematic saga. We have worked with the intention of creating a film that can cut across regional and linguistic barriers and connect with audiences across territories. I believe confidence in a project must always come with humility. With that confidence and sheer humility, I request audiences to watch Sigma in theatres from October 2 and experience the film with us," he urged audiences.

He ended his statement saying, "I am another debutant director stepping into this vast ocean of talent called cinema. At this stage of my journey, the support and acceptance of the audience mean everything to me. Please watch Sigma, support us, and make this journey memorable."