Japanese Film Festival begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Japanese Film Festival by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation is all set to begin from today in Chennai! The festival will happen across three days (July 28- July 30) where Japanese film fans will be able to catch the best films from Japan at the Alliance Francaise of Madras
The line-up features the most celebrated Japanese movies like The Hotel of My Dream by Yukihiko Tsutsumi, Aristocrats by Yukiko Sode, Time Scoop Hunter by Hiroyuki Nakao and The Lines Draw Me by Tokuhiro Koizumi. The films will be members only screenings and the seats will be on a first come first serve basis.