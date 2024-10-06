Jani Master’s National Award revoked days after he gets bail in sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Following the outrage over the interim bail granted to choreographer Jani Master to receive his National Award, the National Film Awards Cell announced late on Saturday that it was suspending the award and cancelling the invitation pending investigation into the sexual assault case against him.

A city court on October 4 had granted interim bail to the popular choreographer whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, from October 6 to 10, after he filed a bail plea seeking to attend the National Film Awards ceremony. He was expected to receive the National Award for Best Choreography for Megam Karukkatha song in Dhanush-Nithya Menen starrer Thiruchitrambalam (2022), on October 8, along with the song's other choreographer Sathish Krishnan.

The court's decision had sparked criticism from several people on social media.

However, just three days before the ceremony, his National Award has been revoked. In a note dated October 4 (Friday), the National Film Awards Cell said the letter to attend the National Film Awards was extended to the choreographer "before the allegations of crime under POCSO Act came to light".

It continued, “In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders. Hence, the invitation extended to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function to be held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on 8.10.24 is hereby withdrawn.”

With his National Award being revoked now, questions loom over the status of his bail as it was only granted to allow him to attend the ceremony.

Jani Master was arrested on September 19 after a 21-year-old woman who worked as his assistant choreographer, accused him of sexually assaulting her over several years.

He was arrested under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of the IPC and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the assault started when the victim was a minor, her complaint read.

Following the complaint, Jani Master, who is a member of the Jana Sena party founded by actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, was asked to stay away from the party's programmes.

Meanwhile, a panel formed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has also begun a probe into the case against the dance choreographer.

The allegations are the latest in a series of sexual abuse cases against film personalities across industries. As the Malayalam film industry is reeling under the charges levelled against top film stars, following the impact of the recent Justice Hema Committee report, other film industries too are witnessing accounts of #MeToo, with calls for systemic redressal and stringent action growing louder by the day.

