Janhvi Kapoor seeks divine blessings at Srivari Temple on ‘Peddi’ release

The actress walked barefoot from her car to the temple dressed in a shimmering aubergine hued silk saree with floral motifs. Janhvi completed her look with a gold kamarbandh, choker necklace, jhumkas and gold bangles.

As Janhvi exited the temple, the daughter of late superstar Sridevi stopped at the gate, bowed before the shrine, and touched her forehead to the ground as a mark of respect.