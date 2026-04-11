Jana Nayagan's UK distributor: Today is the hardest day we’ve faced!

Taking to its social media timelines, the production and distribution house said, "Today is the hardest day we’ve faced. #JanaNayagan is Thalapathy’s farewell — a celebration of everything he’s given over the years. It was meant to be experienced in cinemas, at the right time, with all of you."

It went on to add, "A film is not just what you see on screen. It carries years of effort, sacrifice, and the work of thousands of people behind it. Watching it in theatres or choosing to skip it is always a personal choice — but supporting piracy takes away from all of it. It breaks something that can’t be put back together."