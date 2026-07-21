Jana Nayagan to release in 30 countries, bookings open

Production house KVN Productions announced that the film will release across nearly 8,000 screens worldwide, spanning over 30 countries and Indian states. Bookings have opened to an overwhelming response.

According to the makers, the version that audiences will watch in theatres is significantly different from the one submitted to the Censor Board last year. The seven-month delay in release was used to add new scenes and songs and to make several modifications to the film. One of the notable changes is Vijay’s title card, which now introduces him as the ‘Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’ instead of simply as an actor. References to his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, have also been included in the final version.