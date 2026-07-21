Jana Nayagan to release in 30 countries, bookings open

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is all set for a grand worldwide release on July 23. The re-edited version of the film, which marks C Joseph Vijay’s farewell to cinema after assuming office as Chief Minister in May, has already generated massive excitement among fans.
Production house KVN Productions announced that the film will release across nearly 8,000 screens worldwide, spanning over 30 countries and Indian states. Bookings have opened to an overwhelming response.
According to the makers, the version that audiences will watch in theatres is significantly different from the one submitted to the Censor Board last year. The seven-month delay in release was used to add new scenes and songs and to make several modifications to the film. One of the notable changes is Vijay’s title card, which now introduces him as the ‘Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’ instead of simply as an actor. References to his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, have also been included in the final version.
The Central Board of Film Certification had directed a few changes, including nearly 20 seconds of cuts, replacement footage and the muting of certain religious references before granting certification.
The film has a runtime of three hours and three minutes. More than 3,500 shows are currently planned across Tamil Nadu, and the number is expected to increase as ticket demand continues to rise. Directed
by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Widely seen as Vijay’s swan song before he devotes himself fully to politics, Jana Nayagan will also be released in multiple languages, including Hindi.