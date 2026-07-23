'Jana Nayagan' review: Vijay's final film gets tangled between plot and politics

The film opens with Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay) , a prisoner with a bloodied past, is released on Independence day of 2003. He ends up fostering Viji (Mamitha Baiju), who aspires to become an army officer, taking inspiration from her late mother. Viji’s anxiety’s and phobias stop her from becoming one and makes her lean towards marrying her boyfriend. Meanwhile, a gang called MM, led by John Himler (Bobby Deol), is trading weapons to India illegally stuffed inside toys. Their agenda is also to create a communal clash within Tamil Nadu, leading to a civil war.

H Vinoth here does a brilliant job by connecting these characters and creating a strong subplot. This takes the first 45 minutes of the three hour and three minute film and offers a pleasant viewing experience. It is when the movie begins to unfold, the story travels all over the place and gets tangled between the real intentions of what the team set out for and Vijay’s political ambitions. Jana Nayagan becomes an extension of Vijay’s political campaigns with innuendos on his political opponents.

The film that is mostly shot on green mat and studios isn’t visually enchanting either. Anirudh’s songs provide dance-worthy moments in theatres while we wish that the background music did the same too. The second half of the film though has a couple of emotional elements, we are disconnected from the main plot by then.