Jana Nayagan rakes in Rs 78 crore on the opening day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay’s Jana Nayagan took a huge opening atg the box-office on Thursday (July 23).
Reliable sources and trade pundits tell us that the movie has gotten a massive opening of Rs 78 cr across the world on day one.
“We were expecting the collection to be around Rs 40 to 50 crore because of the ‘A’ certificate. This unprecedented opening will ensure a strong theatrical run for the next couple of weeks worldwide,” a source from tinseltown told DT Next.
Jana Nayagan, being Vijay's farewell film after his full time plunge opened to mixed reviews.
The film is a partial remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari that had Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. While Jana Nayagan retains the core of Bhagavanth Kesari, the makers have tweaked the former according to Vijay’s political ambitions.
The movie has Vijay playing Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (TVK) while Mamitha Baiju plays Viji and Bobby Deol as John Himler. The movie has music by Anirudh Ravichander.