Jana Nayagan mini review: One last watch, strictly for Vijay

Finally, Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth has released after several roadblocks. The film, despite being is final outing is not just an out-and-out Vijay show. It speaks of women empowerment, democratic rights, secularism and stands strong in what Vijay as a Chief Minister envisioned for Tamil Nadu in his tenure. However, the film gets deviated in several sub plots and we are distracted before it gets back to what it tries to convey. Mamitha Baiju's portions are the high points in a Vijay's film. High on political dialogues and low on execution, makes Jana Nayagan a watch only to bid adieu to Vijay's final on screen appearance.