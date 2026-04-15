Jana Nayagan leak: Will consider if plea is filed, says Madras HC

The Rs 500-crore film starring Vijay, who announced that it would be his final film project, was earlier slated for release during the Pongal festival. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) said it contained portions related to the military and scenes that could potentially disturb communal harmony and directed that the film be referred to a Revising Committee.

Challenging this direction, the production company had approached the High Court. Upon hearing the matter, a single judge directed the board to grant certification to the film forthwith. Aggrieved by this order, an appeal was preferred, and a division bench set aside the order and remitted the matter back for fresh consideration.