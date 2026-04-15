Jana Nayagan leak: Will consider if plea is filed, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: If a petition is filed regarding the online leak of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, the matter would be taken up for consideration, said the Madras High Court on Wednesday. The court made the observation when the production company made an urgent mention about the issue.
The Rs 500-crore film starring Vijay, who announced that it would be his final film project, was earlier slated for release during the Pongal festival. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) said it contained portions related to the military and scenes that could potentially disturb communal harmony and directed that the film be referred to a Revising Committee.
Challenging this direction, the production company had approached the High Court. Upon hearing the matter, a single judge directed the board to grant certification to the film forthwith. Aggrieved by this order, an appeal was preferred, and a division bench set aside the order and remitted the matter back for fresh consideration.
Subsequently, the production company, which had sought a review of the film, withdrew the petition that was pending before the single judge. The film thereafter remained under consideration before the Revising Committee.
In the meantime, the film was leaked online on April 10 and spread through various channels, including social media.
So far, the cybercrime wing of the State police has arrested six people in connection with the incident. The Coimbatore police also arrested a cable TV operator who telecast the film.