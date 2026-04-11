'Jana Nayagan' leak: Pooja Hegde urges fans to wait, watch Vijay's final film on big screen

Sharing a note addressed to her "lovely audience" on social media, Hegde said a film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give the best experience possible.

"Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it.

"To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough—not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves.. plus don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way," the actor, who stars alongside Vijay in the movie, wrote.