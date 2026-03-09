Jana Nayagan censor review postponed as committee members fall ill

CHENNAI: The censor review of the film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, has been postponed after some members of the censor board’s revising committee reportedly fell ill.
The film, which had run into issues during the certification process, was sent to the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification for further review.
According to Thanthi TV, the committee was scheduled to watch the film at 2 pm on Monday.
The scheduled screening was called off at the last minute after some members of the revising committee developed health issues, sources said. As a result, the viewing of the film was abruptly postponed.
A fresh date for the screening is expected to be announced soon, following which the committee will review the film and take a decision regarding certification.