James Bond casting nears decision as final screen tests begin

According to Variety, the final round of screen-testing is scheduled to take place over the next week, beginning as early as Friday.

While the exact lineup of actors testing for the role remains unconfirmed by representatives, both Turner and Lowden have emerged as prominent contenders in the long-running casting process.

Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct the upcoming Bond film for Amazon MGM, with casting director Nina Gold managing the auditions.

Although an official timeline for naming the next James Bond has not yet been specified by the studio, an announcement is widely expected before the end of the year.