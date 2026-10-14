Jai's next film, a horror comedy, goes on floors in Tenkasi

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the film, which is being produced by the production house Thyagaraja Talkies, is yet to be titled and is tentatively being referred to as Thyagaraja Talkies Production Number 1.

Popular actress Delna Davis is to play the female lead in this horror comedy, which is being directed by debut director Siva Prasanna. District collector Ranjit Singh IAS was the special guest at the inaugural function of the film. He formally launched the film by switching on the camera for the first shot.

Producer AM Prabhakaran sounded the clap for the first shot in the presence of well known industrialist S Saminatha Pandian. The launch event was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film. Sources in the know say that the shooting which began today in Tenkasi would continue to go on for the next 23 days.