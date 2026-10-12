Jailer 2 to release in Hindi alongside other versions, makers clarify

CHENNAI: The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have confirmed that the film will release theatrically in Hindi on October 15, alongside its other language versions, dismissing reports that it would not be released in the Hindi market.
In a statement issued on Monday (October 12), the film’s publicist said there had been no change to the planned Hindi release.
Pen Marudhar Entertainment will distribute the film across North India, the statement added, urging media outlets to refrain from circulating unverified information about its release.
The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who faces another dangerous confrontation involving criminal networks and threats to his family.
The film also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
Anirudh Ravichander returns as music composer. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15.