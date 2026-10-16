Jailer 2 reportedly grosses Rs 125.25 crore worldwide on day one

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has reportedly grossed Rs 125.25 crore worldwide on its opening day, including Rs 70.25 crore in India and Rs 55 crore overseas, according to reports.
The film is expected to cross the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide over the opening weekend, while fans are already speculating whether it could achieve the Rs 1,000-crore milestone.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 hit theatres on Thursday amid considerable anticipation following the success of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The sequel features several actors from the original, including Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu.
The ensemble cast also includes SJ Suryah, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi and Namo Narayana. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Sun Pictures has produced the film.
The film’s first half reportedly features comedy sequences involving Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu, which have been well received by audiences. The second half places greater emphasis on action and emotional sequences.
Anirudh’s background score has also drawn appreciation from viewers, with reports suggesting that the combination of comedy, action and sentiment has contributed to the film’s opening-day response.
However, the reported box-office figures and projections for the opening weekend remain subject to confirmation.