Jailer 2 reportedly grosses Rs 125.25 crore worldwide on day one

Jailer 2 reviews highlight comedy, action and emotion

The film’s first half reportedly features comedy sequences involving Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu, which have been well received by audiences. The second half places greater emphasis on action and emotional sequences.

Anirudh’s background score has also drawn appreciation from viewers, with reports suggesting that the combination of comedy, action and sentiment has contributed to the film’s opening-day response.

However, the reported box-office figures and projections for the opening weekend remain subject to confirmation.