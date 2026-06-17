Jailer 2 likely to lock horns with Arasan for Deepavali

CHENNAI: There have been several reports floating around Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.
While there have been reports that the film has been scheduled to release in September or October for pooja holidays release, our birdie from Kodambakkam tells DT Next that the makers are planning a Deepavali release. “About 30 days of film has been re shot as the scenes needed a tweak. Now the film is nearing completion and will be wrapped up in the next couple of weeks. Hrithik Roshan is playing a cameo and his portions will be filmed soon. The film’s post-production work will take place for a couple of months after that and the team believes that Deepavali will be a good time to release."
This means that Jailer 2 could also clash with Arasan as the Silambarasan-Vetrimaaran makers too are eyeing a Deepavali release. “The shoot of Arasan is also expected to completed in July and is in plans to release for Deepavali. This will be a good box office contest with these heavyweights clashing on the festival day,” the source added. However, there has been no official confirmation on either of these projects so far. The makers of Jailer 2 and Arasan are expected to announce a release date by August or September this year.