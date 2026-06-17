Jailer 2 likely to lock horns with Arasan for Deepavali

While there have been reports that the film has been scheduled to release in September or October for pooja holidays release, our birdie from Kodambakkam tells DT Next that the makers are planning a Deepavali release. “About 30 days of film has been re shot as the scenes needed a tweak. Now the film is nearing completion and will be wrapped up in the next couple of weeks. Hrithik Roshan is playing a cameo and his portions will be filmed soon. The film’s post-production work will take place for a couple of months after that and the team believes that Deepavali will be a good time to release."