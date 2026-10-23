Jailer 2: Karur theatre faces controversy after film song plays instead of National Anthem during flag display

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with moviegoers alleging disrespect to the National Anthem.

The incident reportedly took place a day ago at the theatre, where c'Jailer 2' was being screened.

As per the usual practice, the National Flag was displayed on the screen before the movie began. However, instead of playing Jana Gana Mana, a commercial film song was played.

The unexpected mix-up reportedly shocked fans and other members of the audience. Several people recorded the incident and shared the footage on social media, expressing their dissatisfaction and questioning how the error occurred.