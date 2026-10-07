Jailer 2 gets censor, runtime details; Rajinikanth-starrer set for IMAX release

Jailer 2 plot, censor details

The Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), whose peaceful life is disrupted when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld. Forced to return to his violent past, Tiger takes on his ruthless ways once again to protect his family and safeguard his legacy.

The film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and features several returning actors along with a host of new additions.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vinayakan and Jaffer Sadiq will reprise their roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to make cameo appearances, as confirmed by the trailer.

The new additions to the cast include SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sooraj Venjaramoodu, Abhiksha Porwal, Anna Reshma Rajan, Hakkim Shajahan, Bhagavathi Perumal, Meghana Raj, Shamna Kasim and Jatin Sarna, said a Maalaimalar report.