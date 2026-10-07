Jailer 2 gets censor, runtime details; Rajinikanth-starrer set for IMAX release

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has updated the censor details of Jailer 2 on its official website. The Rajinikanth-starrer has been awarded a UA 16+ certificate and has a runtime of 165 minutes and 18 seconds, (2 hours, 45 minutes and 18 seconds.)
Jailer 2 plot, censor details
The Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), whose peaceful life is disrupted when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld. Forced to return to his violent past, Tiger takes on his ruthless ways once again to protect his family and safeguard his legacy.
The film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and features several returning actors along with a host of new additions.
Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vinayakan and Jaffer Sadiq will reprise their roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to make cameo appearances, as confirmed by the trailer.
The new additions to the cast include SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sooraj Venjaramoodu, Abhiksha Porwal, Anna Reshma Rajan, Hakkim Shajahan, Bhagavathi Perumal, Meghana Raj, Shamna Kasim and Jatin Sarna, said a Maalaimalar report.
Jailer 2 will release not only in regular theatres but also in IMAX screens. It is reportedly the first film in Rajinikanth's career to receive a wide IMAX release on such a scale.
Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for the first part, returns for the sequel. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer, while R Nirmal handles the editing. DRK Kiran is the production designer, with Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafiz continuing as costume designers. Chetan D'Souza joins the team as the new stunt choreographer.
Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is expected to collaborate with Kamal Haasan and director Nelson for a new film, which is yet to receive an official title. The project will mark the reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after Thillu Mullu (1981).
Rajinikanth is also set to star in another film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.