Jai, Priyanka Mohan join hands for AGS Entertainment’s 29th film

CHENNAI: The makers of AGS Entertainment’s 29th production have announced the launch of their next film, bringing together actors Jai and Priyanka Mohan, along with comedian Yogi Babu.
The yet-to-be-titled project will be written and directed by MS Anandan, marking a new collaboration for the production house.
AGS Entertainment took to its social media page to share pictures from the film’s pooja ceremony and announced the beginning of the project.
The film is being referred to as AGS29 for now, with the official title yet to be revealed. The production house’s post confirmed that the project will feature Jai, Priyanka Mohan and Yogi Babu in the cast.
The film will have music by Ravi Basrur. Nassar and Director Rajiv Menon are also part of the upcoming film’s cast.
The launch ceremony was attended by members of the cast and crew. The makers are yet to reveal details about the storyline and the characters. However, the first poster hints at a crime thriller, with Braille appearing to be integral to the plot.
AGS29 marks the production house’s latest outing in the crime-thriller genre following its previous production, Blast, which emerged successful upon release.
Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh are producing the upcoming film under their AGS Entertainment banner. Archana Kalpathi is on board as creative producer, with Aishwarya Kalpathi serving as associate creative producer.