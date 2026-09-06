Jai, Priyanka Mohan join hands for AGS Entertainment’s 29th film

The yet-to-be-titled project will be written and directed by MS Anandan, marking a new collaboration for the production house.

AGS Entertainment took to its social media page to share pictures from the film’s pooja ceremony and announced the beginning of the project.

The film is being referred to as AGS29 for now, with the official title yet to be revealed. The production house’s post confirmed that the project will feature Jai, Priyanka Mohan and Yogi Babu in the cast.