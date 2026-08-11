Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'

If a deal is finalised, the film is expected to begin shooting later this year, as per Deadline.

Aster is directing Scapegoat from his own script, with A24 serving as distributor.

The filmmaker will produce the project alongside Lars Knudsen through their Square Peg banner.

A24 has also released Aster's previous four films.

Plot details for 'Scapegoat' are being kept under wraps. Various descriptions of the project have circulated, including speculation that it could involve a doctor operating on an internet-famous person, a sci-fi romance or a more traditional drama.