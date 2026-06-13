''Jab We Met'' is my most rejected script: Imtiaz Ali

But even while shooting "Jab We Met" in Punjab, the director said he continued to be plagued by self doubt, unsure if the shoot would happen the next day.

"And this was a story that I wasn't even very proud of, honestly. I wrote this script just to entertain myself. I never thought this film was good enough to be made. It was just my personal toy, so to speak," Ali told PTI during a visit to its headquarters in Delhi, breaking down what it takes to write his stories.

After writing the story, he was too embarrassed to narrate it. And when he did narrate it, "believe me, this movie got rejected by producers and actors more than any other movie of mine", the director said.