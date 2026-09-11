J-K must evolve into vibrant creative hub: CM at film festival

Addressing a gathering of international delegates, filmmakers and artists at the concluding ceremony of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) at the SKICC along the banks of Dal Lake on Thursday, Abdullah emphasised that the region has far more to offer the film world than its postcard-perfect terrain.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, also attended the event.

"For decades, Kashmir travelled to audiences through the cinema screen. This week, in a sense, the screen came back to Kashmir. I hope the floating cinema remains one of the defining memories of the first film festival of J&K," Abdullah said, highlighting special open-air screenings on Dal Lake of classic films like 'Junglee', 'Aarzoo', 'Kashmir Ki Kali', and 'Kabhi Kabhie'.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir's long relationship with cinema, the CM spoke about the films and the filmmakers who made Kashmir part of the visual memory of generations in India.

"Over the last few evenings, something rather special has happened. Those films and others from that era have returned to Dal Lake. 'Junglee', 'Aarzoo', 'Kashmir Ki Kali', and 'Kabhi Kabhie' have been screened against the very landscape that helped make them memorable," he said.

Abdullah, however, stressed that "nostalgia cannot define our future".