'I've acted in over 350 films': Mansoor Ali Khan fumes over scene featuring him being cut from Suriya's Karuppu

Mansoor said producer SR Prabhu had initially told him that the sequence was removed due to time constraints and would later be released on YouTube. However, he claimed that the scene was not released there either.

When he later asked the producer about it, Mansoor said he was told that the scene had been sold, calling the explanation an “irresponsible justification”.

“Why did you cut my shots from the song? My children kept asking. I danced inside a ring. They made us dance with great energy. Heroes get thousands of shots; I was made to act as a dummy in some scenes also. Saying the song was sold to an audio company is an irresponsible justification,” he fumed.

Mansoor said he wanted to know why his work had been removed without explanation. “I’m not a beggar to beg for scenes. But what I did, why is it cut? Why is it hidden? I have even asked directors to add in the contract that if scenes are not being used, they should inform us,” he said.

Mansoor recalled taking his children with him while the song was being shot. When they later went to watch the film, they asked why the song featuring him was missing. “I could not answer them,” he said.

Mansoor also referred to Suriya’s brief appearance in Vikram, saying that even a short appearance mattered to audiences. “Suriya came in Vikram for only five minutes, but it is for presence, right? There is an audience for everything,” he said, angrily demanding the makers to put out the scene featuring him, "if they had courage."

Mansoor said he has acted in more than 350 films and questioned what such treatment would mean for newcomers. “If this is the situation for someone like me, what will happen to newcomers?” he asked.