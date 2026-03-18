It’s such an epic journey, says Ryan Gosling on Project Hail Mary

Gosling reportedly read the manuscript in one sitting and was immediately drawn to the story’s scale and the humanity of its central character. Reflecting on the role, he said, “It’s such an epic journey. And Ryland Grace is not stoic in any way. He’s not brave in any traditional sense and he doesn’t have any illusions about being a hero. But he keeps trying.”

Project Hail Mary follows a lone astronaut who awakens aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of who he is or the mission that brought him there, only to discover he may be humanity’s last hope to save Earth.



The manuscript reached Gosling during the pandemic. He shared, “Here I was getting this opportunity to make the most epic theatrical experience of my life, and theatres were closed.” Filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing the project. Project Hail Mary will release in Indian cinemas on March 26