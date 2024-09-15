It’s official! Taanakaran Tamizh to direct Karthi 29

CHENNAI: A couple of months ago, DT Next reported that Karthi’s 29th film will be helmed by Tamizh of Taanakaaran fame. On Sunday, an official announcement was released, confirming the news. SR Prabu’s Dream Warrior Pictures is backing the project.

A poster was released by the makers with the announcement. It featured a ship sailing on raging waves. It was on a torn paper giving an ancient look. The film is expected to release next year.

Apart from this, Karthi has completed shooting for Vaa Vaathiyaar with Nalan Kumarasamy. His Meiyazhagan with Arvind Swamy and Sri Divya, directed by C Premkumar, is all set to hit the screens on September 27. He also has Sardar 2 in the pipeline.