It’s official! Kamal-Rajini to set screens ablaze

The stalwarts of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, are coming together onscreen after 46 years with a new project. The announcement poster came with the tagline, Some Men Set Rules, Some Men Just Rule. What was supposed to be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International is now taken over by Red Giant Movies.

The team is expected to announce the director and the technical crew of the film on Friday at noon, while a video promo will be dropped on Saturday. This has turned the entire Indian cinema industry’s attention towards Tamil cinema.