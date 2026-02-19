It’s official! Kamal-Rajini to set screens ablaze

CHENNAI: The makers of the film, Red Giant Movies, made it official on the iconic actors sharing screen space in their next film
The stalwarts of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, are coming together onscreen after 46 years with a new project. The announcement poster came with the tagline, Some Men Set Rules, Some Men Just Rule. What was supposed to be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International is now taken over by Red Giant Movies.
The team is expected to announce the director and the technical crew of the film on Friday at noon, while a video promo will be dropped on Saturday. This has turned the entire Indian cinema industry’s attention towards Tamil cinema.
The announcement poster features a car in a garage, with the number plate MDA 777. In the nameplate garage, only rage is highlighted.
Known for their iconic collaborations like 16 Vayathinile, Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu and Ninaithale Inikum, among others, the stars were last seen sharing screenspace in a full-fledged film in Alaudhinum Arputhavilakkum (1979).
Meanwhile, Kamal will be producing Rajini's Thalaivar 173, which will be helmed by Cibi Chakravarthi of Don fame.