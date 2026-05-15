It's official: Dhurandhar 2 to premiere on JioHotstar from this date; check details

The Ranveer Singh-starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, has already begun streaming internationally on Netflix in a raw and uncut version from May 14, nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release. In India, however, the film is yet to arrive on streaming platforms and will make its digital debut on JioHotstar.

According to the platform, viewers will get access to a curated pre-show from 7 pm featuring candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes moments, stories from the making of the film, and interactions with the team. The film will be available for all viewers on the platform from June 5 onwards.