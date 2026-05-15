It's official: Dhurandhar 2 to premiere on JioHotstar from this date; check details

CHENNAI: JioHotstar is all set to premiere Dhurandhar The Revenge on June 4 through a special digital event featuring a 30-minute pre-show ahead of the film’s streaming debut in India.
The Ranveer Singh-starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, has already begun streaming internationally on Netflix in a raw and uncut version from May 14, nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release. In India, however, the film is yet to arrive on streaming platforms and will make its digital debut on JioHotstar.
According to the platform, viewers will get access to a curated pre-show from 7 pm featuring candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes moments, stories from the making of the film, and interactions with the team. The film will be available for all viewers on the platform from June 5 onwards.
The streaming platform said the movie would be presented in its “RAW & Undekha (unseen)” version, allowing audiences to experience the film in its “original, unfiltered form”
Besides Hindi, the film will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Speaking about the premiere, Alok Jain, Head of Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios) at JioStar, said, "Today’s audiences are seeking deeper immersion and participation and this premiere has been designed to deliver exactly that.
From presenting the film in its original, unfiltered form to curating a premiere experience designed for digital audiences, every aspect of the experience has been thoughtfully crafted to make it more immediate, immersive, and engaging for viewers across the country”.
Meanwhile, reports say the theatrical version of Dhurandhar The Revenge was 3 hours 49 minutes long, while the OTT version premiering on JioHotstar on June 4 will reportedly run for 3 hours 52 minutes.