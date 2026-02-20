It's a wrap for Vijay Milton's directorial Gods and Soldiers

The star cast includes Raj Tarun, Sunil, Vedan, Bharath, Aari, Ammu Abhirami, Kishore, Jeffery, Bharath, Paal Dabba, and Vijetha, among others. Rapper Paal Dabba is making his acting debut with this film.

Backed by Rough Note Productions, Gods and Soldiers will feature music by Sam CS. The film is expected to reflect the essence of the Goli Soda franchise, portraying struggles, resilience and spirit with raw storytelling.