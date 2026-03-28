It's a wrap for Ram In Leela

Helmed by Ramachandran Kannan, the first-look poster hinted that the film will be a romantic-comedy. Vartika is making her debut with Ram In Leela, which is backed by R Ravindran and Sudharsan. Details about the other cast are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.



The film went on floors in December. Ankit Menon is composing the tunes for Ram In Leela, while Mallikarjun is the director of photography. YNC Shiva is overseeing the cuts.

