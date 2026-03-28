It's a wrap for Ram In Leela

Actor Rio Raj has turned heads with his relevant script selections. His upcoming film, Ram In Leela, completed the shooting on Saturday. A few days ago, the makers also revealed that back-to-back updates about the project will be unveiled in the coming days.
Helmed by Ramachandran Kannan, the first-look poster hinted that the film will be a romantic-comedy. Vartika is making her debut with Ram In Leela, which is backed by R Ravindran and Sudharsan. Details about the other cast are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.
The film went on floors in December. Ankit Menon is composing the tunes for Ram In Leela, while Mallikarjun is the director of photography. YNC Shiva is overseeing the cuts.
Meanwhile, Rio has Maddy in the pipeline. Directed by debutant Karthikeyan BK, the film features Saniya Iyappan as the female lead. Billed to be a romantic comedy, the star cast includes Aju Varghese, RJ Vijay and Singam Puli in pivotal roles. The actor recently launched his own production house, River Route Studios.