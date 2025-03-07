It is an emotional moment for me, says Duniya Vijay on his debut in Tamil with ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’

CHENNAI: Kannada star Duniya Vijay, who will be making his debut in Tamil cinema through director Sundar C’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’, featuring actress Nayanthara in the lead, says that he is thrilled beyond words that he is to work with the same director who has directed his favourite star Rajinikanth in Arunachalam.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Duniya Vijay said, “It is a very emotional moment for me. He (director Sundar C) took my name on stage and spoke about me. I love director Sundar C. I am very thankful to him, to the unit of this film and to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

The Kannada star, who will be playing the antagonist in the film, recalled that he had been to Chennai 30 years ago to meet Superstar Rajinikanth. “I am a big fan of Rajinikanth sir. I wanted to meet him and came here 30 years ago. I stayed for 15 days but couldn’t meet him then. I then went back to Karnataka and became an actor there. After some years, I met Rajinikanth sir, who had seen my films and appreciated me,” says the actor who makes no bones of the fact that he loves both Rajinikanth and also director Sundar C.

“I simply love Sundar C sir as well. I became a fan of him 26 years ago when he made Arunachalam, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. I am thrilled that I will be acting under the direction of a director who has directed Superstar Rajinikanth,” he says with his face brimming with happiness.

Duniya Vijay will be playing the antagonist in the film and it looks like he has a very big role in this pan-Indian film that will be made at least with a minimum of Rs 100 crore.

Says Duniya Vijay, “I will begin working on this film from the middle of this month. I will be here again next month for this film. I will be shooting for around 40 days for my role in this film.”

The film, which is to be released simultaneously in at least five languages, will feature a host of stars other than Nayanthara and Duniya Vijay.

Actors Urvasi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Singam Puli, Gopi Amarnath, Abhinaya, Iniya, Mynaa Nandini, Swaminathan and Ajay Ghosh will be among those who will be a part of this film. Music for the film is by actor and music director Hip Hop Tamizha.



