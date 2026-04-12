It all began with an autograph: Story of Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's partnership and marriage

Through the 1970s, the two produced an astonishing body of work, churning out such hits like 'Dum Maro Dum' from 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' (1971), 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' from 'Caravan' (1971), 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' from 'Apna Desh' (1972), 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' from 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' (1973).

The songs, which went on to become cultural milestones, had Burman mixing Latin beats, Western pop and jazz with Indian classical music, and Bhosle's range brought all these styles together.

It all started in the mid 1950s.

Burman, the son of legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman, first met Bhosle as a teenager when he accompanied his father to a studio.

A bespectacled college boy, he was overwhelmed by the playback singer and asked her for an autograph.