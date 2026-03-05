Is documentary on Ajith's racing career hitting the big screen?

CHENNAI: A documentary on the car racing journey of actor Ajith Kumar, titled Racing Isn’t Acting, may hit theatres on May 1, coinciding with the actor’s birthday, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
The documentary is being directed by A L Vijay and focuses on Ajith Kumar’s achievements and experiences in the world of professional car racing. Reports suggest that discussions are currently under way to release the film in theatres before making it available on the streaming platform Netflix.
A teaser of the documentary was recently released and has drawn attention from fans. If the plan materialises, audiences may soon get a chance to witness Ajith’s racing journey on the big screen.
Apart from being one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar is also a passionate and a professional racing driver. After his recent film Good Bad Ugly, the actor has been focusing more on motorsports.
Since last year, he has been actively participating in international racing events through his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, which he founded. The team has competed in races held in countries such as United Arab Emirates and Belgium, winning accolades in several events.
The team is also planning to take part in more racing competitions in the coming months.