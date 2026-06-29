'Irumudi Kattu' from Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' is a devotional, foot-tapping number

The child, it is evident, is in a very happy space with her father. However, the glimpse video hints at something tragic happening. As a result, we see Ravi Teja turn violent. He also takes to drinking. When his daughter urges him to quit alcohol, we see him become an Ayyappa devotee and wear the sacred mala to take back control of his life and kick the dreaded habit. The film, which happens to be Ravi Teja's 77th film and was therefore being tentatively referred to as #RT77 until it was titled 'Irumudi', is being produced by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers.

The title 'Irumudi' carries deep spiritual significance, as it symbolizes a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa. Ravi Teja, at the time of the film's first look being launched, had said, “Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.”