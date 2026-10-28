Iran: Filmmaker Jafar Panahi sentenced to five years in prison

Over the past two decades, Panahi has had frequent run-ins with the Iranian authorities, according to Variety.

In 2010, the revered auteur - known globally also for other prize-winning works such as "The Circle," "Offside," "This is Not a Film," "Taxi" and "No Bears" - was banned from making movies, speaking to the press and traveling, though he surreptitiously kept making them anyway.

In 2022, Panahi was arrested in connection with protests by a group of filmmakers but was released about seven months later.

The ban was lifted in April 2023, and Iranian authorities allowed Panahi to travel to Cannes to launch "It Was Just an Accident." Panahi subsequently traveled widely to promote the drama, which centres around an outpouring of strong feelings by a group of former prisoners toward a torturous guard and stems from his incarceration.