Ira Khan puts cake on dad Aamir Khan's face: Now it's a real birthday party

Immediately after Aamir had cut the cake, Ira decided to put some other cake on her father's face as a mark of celebration. She uploaded another still on her Insta Stories of putting the cake on Aamir's face. What made the picture even more adorable was the expression of the '3 Idiots' actor.

"There. Now it's a real birthday party. Happy Birthday (sic)", the text on the pic read.

According to the sources, Aamir decided to keep his birthday celebration low-key this year as he is preoccupied with the post-production work of his upcoming film "Ek Din", starring Junaid and Sai Pallavi.