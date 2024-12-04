International Film Festival of Kerala from Dec 13 to 20, to screen 7 Armenian films

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will take place in this capital city from December 13 to 20, with Armenia as this year's 'country focus.'

The festival will screen seven critically acclaimed Armenian films, highlighting the nation's rich socio-political and cultural identity through compelling narratives.

The Armenian lineup includes Amerikatsi (Dir. Michael A. Goorjian), Gate to Heaven (Dir. Jivan Avetisyan), Labyrinth (Dir. Mikael Dovlatyan), Lost in Armenia (Dir. Serge Avedikian), Parajanov (Dirs. Olena Fetisova and Serge Avedikian), Should the Wind Drop (Dir. Nora Martirosyan), and The Lighthouse (Dir. Mariya Saakyan). These films, set against the backdrop of war and displacement, delve into themes of resistance, identity, and cultural roots.

One of the highlights, Amerikatsi, shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, is set in Soviet-era Armenia and explores themes of identity, resilience, and the confluence of personal and cultural history.

Gate to Heaven examines human connection and hope amidst war-induced displacement while addressing themes of identity and belonging. The film earned accolades at the Armenian National Film Academy Awards in 2022 for Best Production Design and Best Sound.

Labyrinth is a gripping psychological drama that symbolizes the complexities of human life through the struggles of individuals trapped in both physical and emotional mazes.

Lost in Armenia, which explores trauma and cultural loss, has been lauded at major international platforms like the Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Parajanov, a biographical drama, chronicles the life of Sergei Parajanov, a visionary master filmmaker whose struggles against censorship and repression are portrayed with poignancy and artistic brilliance.

Should the Wind Drop, an Armenian-Belgian-French production and the official Armenian entry for the 94th Academy Awards, focuses on isolation, human interaction, and survival in a war-torn region.

The Lighthouse offers a poetic reflection on memory, loss, and the impacts of war, capturing its profound effects on individuals and communities. The film was featured at prestigious festivals such as Rotterdam and Moscow.

As Armenian cinema marked its centenary last year, these films exemplify its ongoing exploration of anti-colonialism, cultural resilience, and social struggles. By showcasing this remarkable selection, the 29th IFFK continues its legacy of celebrating global cinema while fostering cultural dialogue and honoring narratives of human perseverance.