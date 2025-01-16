Intense glimpse of Train unveiled

CHENNAI: Marking actor Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday on January 16, the team of Train wished him with a glimpse of the film. Written and directed by Mysskin, the one-minute video featured behind the scenes of the film, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and the filmmaker. VJS was seen dubbing for an intense scene with a powerful performance.

The makers also unveiled the first-look poster of the film. The film also stars Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan in prominent roles. Kalaippuli S Thanu is backing Train, under the banner V Creations.

Mysskin is scoring music for the film as well. The glimpse video also featured Kannakuzhikaaraa song, which has Shruti’s vocal with lyrics penned by Kabilan. Fowzia Fathima is behind the camera.