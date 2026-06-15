Indrans, Kaali Venkat, Thambi Ramaiah in Chinna Chinna Aasai

CHENNAI: Director Varsha Vasudev's Chinna Chinna Aasai is all set to hit the screens on June 19. The film will be released in Tamil Nadu by AGS Cinemas. Touted to be a feel good entertainer, the film stars Indrans, Kaali Venkat, Aparna Balakurali, Madhubala and Thambi Ramaiah in lead roles.
Speaking about the film, the makers said, "Every human being carries countless unspoken little wishes within them. 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' is an attempt to bring those subtle emotions to the screen without compromising their essence. The screenplay, performances, and technicalities have been designed in a way that audiences from all walks of life can connect with and embrace the film."
The film has music by Govind Vasantha and has six songs.