India's Oscar entry 'Gondhal' sets previews in six cities ahead of six-language release

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film will be previewed in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The screenings will begin on October 9 at four theatres each in Mumbai and Pune, followed by the other cities. The previews will be held in Marathi and Hindi.

After the previews, the film will release more widely in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in India and overseas, the makers said in a statement.

A date for the wider release was not announced.