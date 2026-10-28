India’s official Oscar entry ‘Gondhal’ unveils global trailer

Marathi film 'Gondhal' is directed by Santosh Davakhar and stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu in the lead roles.

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja wrote the music and background score. The film is produced by Diksha Davakhar under the banner of Davakhar Films. Speaking on the same, Davakhar shared, “Global perceptions of Indian cinema are often shaped by narratives of poverty and caste conflict – important realities, but not the complete expression of India.

India is also a civilisation of extraordinary cultural wealth, sustained by traditions, music, and collective memory. I created this film to bring one such powerful tradition to the global screen through a culturally authentic and universal cinematic language,” as quoted by Variety. Speaking to ANI about the film’s selection as India’s official entry, director-producer Santosh Davakhar said the team had always been confident in the product they had created.

“We were confident that the entire Gondhal team had made a good product. For the last year, we have been preparing for this. We were going to attempt the Oscars one way or the other,” he said. He described being chosen as India’s official entry as a “great blessing” and said the selection also brought a significant responsibility for the entire team. (ANI)