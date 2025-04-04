Indian production house inks MoU with Korean firm to facilitate cross-cultural cinematic experiences

CHENNAI: In news that is bound to delight fans of Korean content, Chennai-based production house Rise East Entertainment has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flix Oven, a prominent South Korean production company, to facilitate cross-cultural cinematic experiences.

The partnership between the two firms will open new avenues for Indian filmmakers—especially Tamil and Pan-Indian creators—to shoot in South Korea while also enabling the adaptation of Korean content for Indian audiences.

South Korean films, web series, and television dramas have garnered immense popularity across the Indian subcontinent, with Tamil audiences and digital platform viewers leading the appreciation for Korean storytelling.

Recognizing this growing connection, Rise East Entertainment and Flix Oven have joined hands to create cross-cultural cinematic experiences.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rise East Entertainment Producer Sreenidhi Sagar said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Flix Oven. This partnership will mutually benefit both industries, facilitating Indian language films—including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—to be shot in South Korea with our full support and guidance. Additionally, Rise East Entertainment has secured the rights to adapt Korean content into multiple Indian languages, further strengthening creative exchanges.”

Under this agreement, Indian films set in South Korea will be produced by Flix Oven. More importantly, Korean films set in India will be produced by Rise East Entertainment.

Beyond production, the partnership aims to develop screenplays featuring Indian and Korean artistes and co-produce web series, television series, and films, fostering a deeper Indo-Korean cultural collaboration.

Rise East Entertainment is a production house that has delivered successful films such as ‘Bodhai Yeri Buddhi Maari’, ‘Anbulla Ghilli’, ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’, and the recently released ‘Star’, along with acclaimed web series ‘Paper Rocket’ (Tamil) and ‘Balu Gani Talkies’ (Telugu).

Currently, the company is producing Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming film ‘Love Marriage’ and is also in talks for an international project.