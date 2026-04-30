'Indian Institute of Zombies' will have punchy comedy, says actor Rose Sardana

She has been busy promoting her film but spares some time to talk to us in what she believes is a laugh riot. “To sum it up, IIZ is about a group of back benchers saving a whole campus from zombie attack. I play a role opposite Johnny Lever’s son Jessy Lever. The audience will like our punchy comical lines and I hope they get picked up by the audience,” she begins.

Divulging more about her character, Rose defines her character in the movie as ‘spontaneous’. “She is always seen among guys and hardly has any girls as her friends. They are a group of four. I will be seen with three other guys including Jessy. She is cute and comes across as a spontaneous person. She also cracks lame jokes and can be annoying too. Her name is Kiran and I am different in my real-life. I don’t hangout with guys or girls and travel alone. I couldn’t resonate much. It took time for me to understand Kiran,” quips the actor.