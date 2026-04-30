'Indian Institute of Zombies' will have punchy comedy, says actor Rose Sardana

CHENNAI: Come May 8 and the multifaceted Rose Sardana will be seen in Indian Institute of Zombies 3, alongside Jessy Lever, Anupriya Goenka and Ranjan Raj among others.
She has been busy promoting her film but spares some time to talk to us in what she believes is a laugh riot. “To sum it up, IIZ is about a group of back benchers saving a whole campus from zombie attack. I play a role opposite Johnny Lever’s son Jessy Lever. The audience will like our punchy comical lines and I hope they get picked up by the audience,” she begins.
Divulging more about her character, Rose defines her character in the movie as ‘spontaneous’. “She is always seen among guys and hardly has any girls as her friends. They are a group of four. I will be seen with three other guys including Jessy. She is cute and comes across as a spontaneous person. She also cracks lame jokes and can be annoying too. Her name is Kiran and I am different in my real-life. I don’t hangout with guys or girls and travel alone. I couldn’t resonate much. It took time for me to understand Kiran,” quips the actor.
Reminiscing about the shooting days, the actor says that having worked in comedy films before played a part in IIZ. “Having done Bhool Bhulaiya
and Ek Chatur Naar, things are falling in place. I don’t rush to do only comedy films. In fact, people on sets tell me that comedy to me comes naturally while I deliver the lines. Jessy’s comedy punches are so good that there are even Johnny Lever’s shadows in it,” she adds.
Being an anchor, a television and a movie actor, Rose says that being an outsider, she says that it is the team that matters the most to her. “Many movies are made but not everything reaches the theatre. I don’t want to name the banners but there are films that haven’t seen the light of the day in two or three years.
Some things aren’t in our control but we can be calculative. Coming to IIZ, there is Jessy Lever and Kukus’ first Hindi movie, so I am sure they will do everything to release it,” Rose tells us.
Despite doing back-to-back comedy movies, she says that outsiders don’t get to hear as many scripts as people who come from a strong filmy lineage. “As an outsider we don’t get a platter of scripts. We have to choose from what we get. But my next is a thriller like Drishyam,” she adds.
Rose also says that she has I don’t hangout with guys or girls and travel alone. I couldn’t resonate much. It took time for me to understand Kiran