Indian filmmaker gave Obsession star Inde Navarrette her screen debut years before global fame

Early role before Hollywood recognition

Speaking about casting Navarrette in the film, Shevade recalled that the role required innocence and emotional honesty, qualities he said came naturally to the actress even at a young age.

Following the global success of Obsession, the filmmaker shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the short film on social media and reflected on her growth over the years.

In a post, Shevade wrote that it was remarkable to see how far the actress had come since working with her on the romantic short film and expressed pride in having been part of her early journey.