Indian documentary 'Rivers of Memory' selected for competition in Amsterdam film festival

KOLKATA: Indian filmmaker Shishir Jha's documentary 'Rivers of Memory' has been selected for a competition in an Amsterdam film festival, scheduled for November 12 to 22, according to its organisers.
The 72-minute film is among 13 titles shortlisted for the Envision Competition at the 39th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), one of the world's leading events dedicated to documentary cinema.
The selection of the Indian production alongside documentaries from countries including Cuba, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland and Hong Kong reflects the festival's focus on distinctive cinematic approaches to contemporary realities.
According to the festival's programme, the Envision Competition features films in which cinematic form plays a central role in storytelling, with filmmakers experimenting with visual language and narrative structures to offer fresh perspectives on their subjects.
The selection of 'Rivers of Memory' comes as IDFA prepares to showcase more than 250 films and new-media projects from around the world at its 2026 edition.
Founded in 1988, IDFA has developed into a major international platform for documentary filmmakers, presenting works that explore social and political realities, personal histories, cultural identities, and questions of artistic expression.