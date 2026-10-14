Indian documentary 'Rivers of Memory' selected for competition in Amsterdam film festival

The 72-minute film is among 13 titles shortlisted for the Envision Competition at the 39th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), one of the world's leading events dedicated to documentary cinema.

The selection of the Indian production alongside documentaries from countries including Cuba, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland and Hong Kong reflects the festival's focus on distinctive cinematic approaches to contemporary realities.

According to the festival's programme, the Envision Competition features films in which cinematic form plays a central role in storytelling, with filmmakers experimenting with visual language and narrative structures to offer fresh perspectives on their subjects.