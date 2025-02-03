Indian-American musician and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy for album 'Triveni'

NEW DELHI: Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon has won the Grammy award for the album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category.

The 67th edition of the biggest musical awards night, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"Day 5 of @recordingacademy GRAMMYS week - honored to receive a GRAMMY for our collaborative album Triveni. A moment that reminds me that music is love, music ignites the light within all of us, and, even in our darkest days, music spreads joy and laughter.

"Congratulations to all the other nominees in our category. Thank you for the music, and thank you for each and everyone that creates and supports the music; may all our lives be enveloped in Love Light Laughter," Tandon wrote on Instagram after her win.

Tandon, also a global business leader and the older sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

"Music is love, music is light, and music is laughter and let's all be surrounded by love, light, and laughter. Thank you for the music, and thank you to everyone who makes music," she said in the award acceptance speech.

This was Tandon's second Grammy nomination after 2009's "Soul Call" and first win.

"It feels amazing," said the musician, who grew up in Chennai, in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy.

Other nominees in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category were: 'Break of Dawn' — Ricky Kej, 'Opus' — Ryuichi Sakamoto, 'Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn' — Anoushka Shankar, and 'Warriors Of Light' — Radhika Vekaria.

"We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us," she added.

Just like its name, which means the confluence of three holy Indian rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, 'Triveni' is a collaboration of three artists Tandon, Kellerman, and Matsumoto who represent diverse cultures.

Released on August 30, 2024, each of the seven tracks on 'Triveni' tells its own story while contributing to its overarching theme of healing resonance. The songs are: "Pathway to Light", "Chant in A", "Journey Within", "Aether's Serenade", "Ancient Moon", "Open Sky", and "Seeking Shakti".

According to Tandon's official website, the album weaves ancient Vedic chants with melodic flute and resonant cello, creating a reflective soundscape that fosters mindfulness, self-discovery, and connection.

"This harmonious blend of Indian classical music, New Age ambiance, and global traditions appeals to a wide audience while staying deeply rooted in cultural authenticity."

Tandon, who has three more albums to her credit, has performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the World Culture Festivals across Europe and India.

The 2025 Grammys streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.